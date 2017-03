I don't know what the Democrats are thinking. Every day the Repubs dish up new disasters, and the Dems aren't channeling that info to the people who they're screwing over. If they don't do that, what do they do? It's not clear they have figured out that they too can go direct, that they don't have to go through journalism. They can do what Trump does, only more responsibly, in more adult-like ways. The new publishing technologies are not limited to trolls and emotional infants.