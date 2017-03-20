There's more to Electric Pork

Electric Pork is the UI but underneath it, it's running inside an app called electronRunner, which is nodeRunner, running in Electron.

I think I'm figuring out how to build something like what we had in Frontier in JavaScript.

The big new idea is that Electron is the right environment to do it in, because that's where Frontier ran too. On a graphic platform with a powerful OS.

That's already in there. You can enable the nodeRunner features by flipping a switch, and that will be configurable in an upcoming release.