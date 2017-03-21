House Repubs stand for America

I've asked many times over the last few months when the Repubs in Congress would show some spine and help the country dig out of the mess we're in with Russia and Trump. Basically our country has been invaded, there's a pretender in the Oval Office, and we have to get him out before he can do more damage to the country. That's the problem.

Now the Repubs have done something, and we should be showing appreciation, not condemning them, though they probably don't mind the condemnation because it's the air cover they need with their constituents.

Here are some (imho) irrefutable facts.