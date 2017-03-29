RSS for the desktop for 2017

Electric River is starting to flow, starting right now..

I'd like to test it first with people who have a little experience using River5. Basically because the first thing I want to know is if I've done a correct job of delivering River5 in a new context.

https://github.com/scripting/river5/blob/master/docs/ELECTRIC.md

This is supposed to be compatible at the cloning level. It's exactly the same software that you download from GitHub, but accessed through an easier UI than the Unix command line.

I was aiming for the functionality of Radio UserLand's aggregator, which ran on the desktop, back in the days before we had centralized RSS readers.

The anthem

It's my belief that we have to radically increase the number of news flows out there, to provide the kind of diversity we need in news. We got in trouble because news has become a monoculture with powerful gatekeepers. Rather than stay decentralized, we took a detour by turning over all our news gathering to Silicon Valley tech companies, with disastrous results. We don't have to depend on them for news. I don't. Everyone who uses River5 doesn't.

Electric River is a statement. "One of the most patriotic things you can do is to upgrade the quality and breadth of the news you read. Invest in your personal news flow."

That's what I want to implement. Will you work with me on that?

Comments are turned on for people who have support questions about the software. Pretty much everything else is off-topic. Please respect the guidelines. Thanks.