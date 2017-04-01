Is Feedburner being hacked?

Over the last few days I've noticed feeds coming through Feedburner that appear to have been hijacked.

For example, here's a feed that used to carry content from New York Magazine. Here's a screen shot of what shows up from that feed in my river. The home page of the site it's pointing to follows the pattern of all the hijackings in the last few days. A bunch of essays or student papers.

I haven't been keeping the URLs of the hijacked feeds, because until now I assumed they were being hacked at the users' end. But they're all Feedburner sites. So it seems that's likely where the problem is.

If anyone knows anyone at Feedburner, please let them know -- I think they have a problem, and of course because so many people used Feedburner in the early days of RSS, we have a problem too.

PS: The Daily Intel page on the site points to this RSS feed, also on Feedburner, which does not appear to have been hijacked.