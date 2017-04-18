Quick quirky podcast

A quick look into the metaverse of Your Constant Developer working on a new podcast client.

Developers need a test podcast to work with. The first time around it was the Grateful Dead. This time I'm using a beautiful poem by John B. McLemore from the Shit-Town podcast. I thought it was appropriate.

And there's a reward, I get to enjoy his spirit every time I do a test. It makes me LOL, every damn time. Especially when I think he could have been a character in my uncle's Florida menagerie, when we were listening to CBS Radio serial dramas in the dark drinking sweet ice tea in canning jars and smoking sensimilla.

Here's the podcast. 11 minutes.