What we know about Trump and Russa

I keep watching MSNBC, but last night my heart just wasn't in it. I made it through the first fifteen minutes of Maddow and then switched over to the NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. At least there the outcome was somewhat in doubt. Watching Maddow I came to a conclusion. And by conclusion I mean, an end.

We know that the Trump campaign worked closely with the Russian government to influence the election. It isn't in doubt at this point. So many of their campaign officials met with Russians during the campaign, with people who laundered Russian oligarch money, even. The list includes the National Security Adviser and the son-in-law of the president. His campaign manager was a Russian agent for crying out loud. And he lied about it, openly.

At this point we can rest until the Republicans in Congress decide it's time to do their jobs and get him out of the White House. He does not belong there. I don't think Pence would be much better, he's a smarmy former Limbaugh-alike radio "conservative." Whatever he is, however bad or corrupt, we can't survive much more of Trump's mad incompetence. We're on the brink of nuclear war, we knew that would come, and now it's here. We still have the power to turn this around. But the hour is getting late.

What more can watching Maddow accomplish? We know what we know. More evidence will come, that's for sure. It's like taking the temperature in August in NYC. Yes, it's hot and humid. I didn't need to watch the news to know that.

Bottom line: We know he's in debt to Russia. They have the goods on him, the only question is how bad it is and I'd bet it's very bad. Impeachable? Of course. The guy is guilty and is driving the US and the rest of the world over a cliff.