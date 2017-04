A new TV show format. Tours of neighborhoods in various parts of the US. Show people in different parts how we live, and vice versa.

Walk through a typical supermarket and show what you can buy and what the prices are.

The nearest airport.

An average commute.

See it as a person living there would see it.

Confront perceptions with reality.

Reality TV that is real reality.

PS: This Trump press release should give you an idea why this is needed.