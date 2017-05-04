iPocalypse?

An idea for a movie...

A bad update bricks all iPhones world wide instantly.

People wander the streets of cities aimlessly, staring at their now dead iPhones, trying to remember what they're supposed to do.

Huge traffic jams snarl the freeways, with cars stopped, drivers not knowing where, or even if to exit.

A team of crack programmers work thru the night trying to fix the bug, give up, and then realize they lost the backup.

Final scene, POTUS puts the world out of its misery and launches the nukes.