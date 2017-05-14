My experience with Google *LINE Corp

I've been getting fraud alerts from my credit card company about charges from an entity known as GOOGLE *LINE Corp.

On the first reports, I just assumed they were from Google, the amounts were small, always either $1.99 and $3.99, so I just said they were okay. But they kept coming.

I did a search and see lots of people upset about it. So I called the credit card company, and turns out I've had charges from them, adding up to $200 already this year.

Turns out LINE is a Korean chat app, like WeChat, I've been told.

So I called the credit card company, killed the card. Usually they're easy to deal with but they've added all kinds of fake security checks (meaningless stuff, easy to fake) that make it a miserable experience. And the people who used to be in the US are now in the Philippines. You can tell. There's a difference between dealing with people from your own culture. It's taken me a few hours to figure out what's going on and it's been pretty miserable.

I think we're going to be doing a lot more of this..

And Google -- if you can hear me, please try to vet the companies using your services. This one is already famous.