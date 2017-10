Facebook has my number. They show me ads for real estate in gorgeous places. Some of it way too much house (I try to signal to them to stop showing me that stuff). My sweet spot is betw $400K and $600K, in the Berkshires or Santa Fe, NM. I'm scared if they had a one-cick-to-buy button on some of the places I might actually click! The Berkshires esp must be a depressed real estate market, because the houses are amazing, and the pricing history indicates lots of markdowns in the last year.