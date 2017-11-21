It's even worse than it appears.
The new version of BingeWorthy
is released, v0.5.11. The docs have been updated
to show you how to create your own public ratings page. If you want tweet a link to your page, cc to @davewiner. I'll be RTing them so people can see what's up. #
Also there's a JSON version of the ratings page, so it can plug into other apps, if that's interesting. Here's the JSON version
of the ratings on my page. To find yours, there's a link at the bottom of your ratings page or just add ratings.json
to the URL for your HTML page. #
There are also fixes and tweaks in the new version. One of the most consequential is that the browser's Find command now works in BingeWorthy
. With a long list of programs that scrolls off the bottom of the screen, having a Find command that works is pretty essential. #
Thanks to: NakedJen for putting together the initial list of programs with help from her friends in Salt Lake City. To JY Stervinou for lots of coaching on SQL and tireless testing and feedback on the initial design and all through development. Also bad French humor. And Scott Hanson and Andrew Shell for testing help. It's so important to have people who care and pitch in as software is developed. Thank you all so much! 💥 #
Ted Nelson
: "The Four Horsemen of Respectability — Shallowness, Conventionality, Pomposity and Smugness."#
Ayn Rand
, Rand Paul
and Paul Ryan
walk into a bar. The bartender serves them tainted alcohol because there are no regulations. They die.#