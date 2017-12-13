Overview: the movies in BingeWorthy are the ones currently in theaters. New movies will be added over the coming weeks. The big day of release of course is Christmas Day. Not sure how it will evolve after that. The immediate goal is to find out what people think of movies in almost realtime, as they roll out through the theaters. Also included are new releases on Netflix and other streaming services as well as featured releases from previous years. I wanted to be sure people had something to rate on their first visit.