Announce: Electric Pork as open source. I like to start developer projects at this time of year, when people have time to poke around and think and try ideas out. This year, I'd like to introduce a shell that I've created for Electron apps called electronLand. It hooks into nodeStorage and Twitter for identity and storage. I use this framework in Public Folder, Instant Dave and Electric Pork. I also have some unreleased projects that use electronLand. When it's ported all the projects should port as well. And the framework could prove useful to others, I hope. 💥#
If you have questions or comments about the open source release of Electric Pork, please post a note here. #
In 2012, I argued that libraries should first support the open web before partnering with private companies. The moment was defined by the Library of Congress hooking up with Twitter. Blogs desperately needed preservation at the time.#