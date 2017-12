💥

Announce: Electric Pork as open source . I like to start developer projects at this time of year, when people have time to poke around and think and try ideas out. This year, I'd like to introduce a shell that I've created for Electron apps called electronLand. It hooks into nodeStorage and Twitter for identity and storage. I use this framework in Public Folder Instant Dave and Electric Pork . I also have some unreleased projects that use electronLand. When it's ported all the projects should port as well. And the framework could prove useful to others, I hope.