I love the cold. There's nothing like a long brisk walk in the cold in NYC. For one thing, the streets are pretty empty. And because it's so cold you can really get your engine going and not overheat. I think I must be like some trees, they need a hard frost to reset, to feel the time passing. In California, I'd go "Oh shit another incredibly beautiful day." I like nice weather as much as the next guy. Butnice weather? No, not good for Mr Dave.