Reporter friends -- please just pick up the ball Wolff handed you and run with it. #
This is not Watergate, it's not going to go that way. I like the "stenography" approach, it's a breath of fresh air in a reporting world that's headed to a dead end. Embrace and extend. ;-)#
Wolff is a freelancer, and sat his keister down and listened. Good reporting technique. At the same time, the network and bigpub reporters were in the press room being spun and lied to by Spicer and Sanders. Why weren't they sitting on the couch (where ever it is, I'd like to see a picture, btw).#
This weekend everyone in Congress will (hopefully) be reading the book. Now they know that we the public know what you all know. Reporters -- stir this up and make a new cake. Get out of the this-is-Watergate rut. It is not Watergate.#