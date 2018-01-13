It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday, January 13, 2018
When I was a kid, at the height of the cold war, I had dreams of looking out my window and seeing dozens of mushroom clouds off in the distance.#
Theory: If two reporters use RSS systematically to gather news, and they combine lists, each reporter gets more value than they would on their own. If interests are aligned, but not too aligned, there's potential value beyond that.#
River5 file-reading problem#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday January 13, 2018; 2:01 PM EST.