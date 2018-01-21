Talking with a friend, he said back in the day we trusted the people who gave us the news. Walter Cronkite was his example. "And that's the way it is." #
I thought for a moment, he certainly seemed trustworthy, but viewed in hindsight, they were telling us lies, some big, some very big.#
TV made me want to become one of the people on TV. They were happy. We couldn't be happy until we were one of them. I remember as a kid firmly believing this was true. They knew everything, were infinitely wealthy, had everything they wanted, were loved by everyone they met. #
Walter Cronkite, who may not have been aware he was selling that lie, was selling it all the same. It wasn't until I was well into adulthood that I realized that it was a lie. I had given up a lot, aspiring to greatness. Only to learn there is no such thing. #
So yes, I think we did trust Walter Cronkite, but here's the thing, we shouldn't have.#