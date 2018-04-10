It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
New feedBase feature. Checkboxes on feed lists. If it's checked you're subscribed, if not, you're not. Click click click. You're in charge. Easy and super-fast. 🐄#
Wait till the press figures out that Google knows everywhere you go. Not only on the web, but also in the world.#
A couple of technical/strategic questions came up yesterday that are still outstanding. First, I need to pick a CDN to use for River5 files that are used in user apps. Right now they're served on domains that I own that could go away. That would be a lot of breakage. Which one should I use? Second, I want to make some mods to the forever app we use to keep Node apps running. I need to figure out how to set it up so the new version installs the way forever currently installs. I don't want/need to do this differently, but it's outside my expertise. As always, help appreciated. #
Sarcasm has no place in serious discourse.#
The press is the real political power in the US.#
