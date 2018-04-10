It's even worse than it appears.
Wait till the press figures out that Google knows everywhere you go. Not only on the web, but also in the world.#
A couple of technical/strategic questions came up yesterday that are still outstanding. First, I need to pick a CDN
to use for River5 files that are used in user apps. Right now they're served on domains that I own that could go away. That would be a lot of breakage. Which one should I use? Second, I want to make some mods to the forever
app we use to keep Node apps running. I need to figure out how
to set it up so the new version installs the way forever
currently installs. I don't want/need to do this differently, but it's outside my expertise. As always, help appreciated. #
Sarcasm has no place in serious discourse.#
The press is the real political power in the US.#
- I now better-understand the concern of South Asians re Apu. They are getting bullied, reduced to stereotype. Apu is funny to us, but not to them.#
- The analogy is not true. As a Jew, I've never had someone call me Krusty. If it happened I would have no idea what they were talking about. Not so with Apu and Indians.#
- We have trouble understanding the problem with Apu because we love him. But they don't love him. I'm not sure what to do about it, but the people who write The Simpsons said pretty much exactly the worst thing about it in the latest episode.#
- I find it hard to remember this syntax. #
- let checked = (flSubscribed) ? "checked" : ""; #
- This would be easy to remember:#
- let checked = (flSubscribed) then "checked"else ""; #
- Not saying anything should change, of course. 💥#