Open source developers need as much support as the users of their products. With that in mind, I want to congratulate the developers of jsDelivr. I just adapted my project to use it as a CDN. The process was hard work, but made much easier by the docs and design of jsDelivr. That part was a breeze. They tell you just what you need to know when you need to know it with no extra fluff. This is really rare. Good work! 💥#
BTW, development on feedBase is on pause, but I'm going to swing back around to it. I find it's good that once the initial problems are shaken out of a new product, it's good to step back and let it settle down before the next major construction project. (Update: as soon as I wrote this, I found two glaring problems. I'm going to fix them now, not going to wait for the next round of work.)#
I wrote an overview of Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, the piece I feel the press hasn't written. In case you haven't seen it. 🚀#
I want a future-of-news conference where we plan new open systems for news publishing and reading, without sponsorship of big tech companies such as Facebook or Google. #
There would be a session at the conference entitled How To Get Facebook and Google to Give Us Money, and it would be off-topic at every other session. That way the sessions wouldn't all be repetitive expressions of powerlessness and we could get some work done.#
People who were at BloggerCon will recognize this as the How To Make Money With Your Blog session at that conference. We swept up all the powerlessness into one session, and made it off-topic at every other one. It worked.#
Artists when they get together, all they want to talk about is how they need to make money. I've never seen a discussion among creative people that didn't immediately devolve to this. In F-O-N, big tech companies encourage this. They want all the attention focused on them.#
It felt like it was going to be a small change, but it wasn't. #
That said, there are still references to fargo.io in the code. That'll take more time to shake out because this code is shared with my other projects. But the main files for displaying rivers are now in jsdelivr.#