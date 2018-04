💥

Open source developers need as much support as the users of their products. With that in mind, I want to congratulate the developers of jsDelivr . I just adapted my project to use it as a CDN. The process was hard work, but made much easier by the docs and design of jsDelivr. That part was a breeze. They tell you just what you need to know when you need to know it with no extra fluff. This is really rare. Good work!