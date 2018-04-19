It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, April 19, 2018
As of April 11, you had no excuse for not knowing that the privacy scandal was much bigger than Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. #
I'm five episodes into Babylon Berlin and loving it. #
This song is the point in Babylon Berlin when I knew I was hooked. It was about three episodes in, and i can see now that many of the main characters are in this scene. I didn't know that the first time around. #
Sometimes by chance Twitter pairs two messages that totally belong together. Death is very real, and unambiguous. People who care about language should leave it to do it's work when it's what's really happening. Speaking as someone with recent experience with actual death. And I doubly hate it when that word is applied to something I care about.#
Anyway not only is blogging not xxx, but look at all the new features here on Scripting News. Many of these things have never been done in blogs before, or for that matter on news org sites. You only believe it's xxx if you ignore everything outside your little piece of the blogging world (which for many is limited to their own blog). Just as we need to branch out and share innnovations in the land of RSS, we must do that for blogging too, so that when people say it's xxx, we can show them how it's anything but. You want blogging to thrive? It can, if you're willing to look, and tell the story.#
Maybe one of the problems is that the main blogging platforms aren't moving. Or if they are moving, only in increments, and not in features that readers can appreciate. What a blog is isn't changing much. And that's not good, or necessary. #
feedBase fixes#

