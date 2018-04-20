If you want an idea of why no one told you what Facebook was up to, look no further than the press. It was their job to tell you, after the tech companies. #
Here's the lead paragraph of a news story written by John Markoff in the NY Times on this day in 2015.#
"Silicon Valley has a richly deserved reputation as the world’s engine of technology innovation, with a track record that includes developing integrated circuits, microprocessors, personal computers and smartphones. This is a culture of confidence and bravado. Ask a bunch of tech leaders about their goals, and it’s a good bet that many of them will utter the words, 'To change the world.'"#
That was and probably still is the way the press views the tech industry. Until they get over it, don't expect much reality from them re tech.#