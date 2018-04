A new kind of software I want to do. Starting with Node.js on the server and JavaScript in the browser as the foundation, ship sample apps or code examples that solve common problems with a neat simple API. We did this inside Frontier for many years, so there's plenty of prior art. The first one is a simple feed reading API . It takes the URL of a feed and calls back with either an error, or a JavaScript object containing the content of the feed, in a standard form, flattening the differences between the formats. Your code doesn't care. It also handles charset encoding. It's as simple as it can be. Now there's no excuse for not adding a feed reading capability to your Node app.

I got a confusing email this morning from Flickr, saying I'd have to migrate my site to SmugMug by May 25, or download and delete my site. Then I read their FAQ that said I would only be agreeing to new terms and privacy policy. In 2014 I wrote a post saying someday Flickr will die. Today is not that day, but it certainly raises the question again. I don't know much about SmugMug. Not the greatest name ever. Might want to just call it Flickr, a better-known name that has been on shaky ground for a long time. Saying it's part of SmugMug now probably doesn't do much to add confidence. Just sayin.