I saw a thread on Twitter the other day where some developers were dissing the w3schools website. There are apparently browser plugins that block the site? I don't know why they don't like it, if given a choice to point to this page or this one, I'll generally pick the one on w3schools, because there's a chance that people who don't know Node will understand it, and might learn something, and learning imho is a universal good.#
Similarly, I appreciate it when traveling if people don't make fun of the fact that I don't know where everything is in their hometown, and try to return the favor when people need help finding their way around my hometown. If I know a little bit of their language I try to throw it in -- grazie! prego! buon giorno!#
I like w3schools because they tend to show you the info you need in the order you need it. Other developer docs more often show you stuff in the wrong order, and leave out details that are necessary to understanding the topic. They may work well for experienced programmers, but what's so bad about making what we do more accessible to the non-initiated? #