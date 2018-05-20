Once you give up on the idea that the solution to our problems will ever show up in the news, it leads to new observations. #
Like this. The opposition, basically American oligarchs, who thanks to Citizens United have been able to buy enough of the government to dismantle our democracy, is somewhat organized. The rest of us, who, combined, have huge economic power if we could just organize ourselves, are without leadership. Waiting for something unspecified to happen. #
The best the Democrats can do is Tom Perez. He has zero charisma, no ideas, not even slightly bold. I listen to him, but it's painful.#
Our problem isn't knowing what we stand for, we know. We need to organize our power to balance that of the oligarchs. The fact that we can't get organized is not an accident. The owners of the media are oligarchs too.#
Start by looking to people who have done amazing jobs of organizing in the past. I would start with civil rights leaders. Union leaders. The Parkland kids. Teachers. Find people who can speak and write passionately. #
It's not enough to win elections, we have to elect powerful leadership to oppose the already organized and powerful leadership on the other side. #