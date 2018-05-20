It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, May 20, 2018
I’m skipping the Sunday news shows, first time in many months. I broke the habit. Why? The news just tells us how sick we are. I understand. Let me know when the news starts helping us dig out.#
We need to be organized#
Mysterious AWS problem#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday May 20, 2018; 3:02 PM EDT.