I watched the whole of the first season of Barry, an HBO series starring Bill Hader. It's billed as a comedy, I guess, but it's not casual. No spoiler to say that Barry is a hitman, you find out in the very first scene. But it is a bit profound, and lots of plot twists, and about as excellent as you would expect given the brilliance of Hader. #
I'm writing this as a speaker from Amazon, a sponsor of the conference I'm at, is giving a commercial. IBM also did one earlier. Otherwise the conference, SOTN18, put on by my longtime friend Paolo Valdemarin, has been excellent. I am being interviewed on-stage by Italian journalist Anna Masera at 9AM Eastern. #