In doing the restoration of threads2 yesterday I got distracted, because the stories were in a special place not in scripting.com, which is a bucket on Amazon S3.#
I used a special dynamic server then. Now I want to archive them like all the other posts. Some features are not preserved, such as comments and paragraph-level permalinks. However it is an improvement over what was here previously, i.e. nothing. #
First, I wanted to see if I could find the OPML for each of the stories. That took a bit of detective work, because they were in a worldoutline structure, but they were safe, in another S3 bucket, fargo.io. Long story how they came to be there. But I had left a crumb trail, deliberately, so that if someone wanted to find the source, not only would it likely still be there, but it would be relatively easy to find. #
Next step is to generate pages for each of the stories in preparation for putting them in a logical place, as HTML and OPML, in the scripting.com bucket.#
It was too nice a day in NYC to spend the day indoors. I did do a bit more work, and here's the outline for what I have left to do, tomorrow.#
At about 8PM I have all the pages building and have a script that uploads them. Tomorrow I want to generate the redirects from the old threads website, and do some testing. I'll also release the OPML source code through the Scripting-News repository. This post will be linked to from every page that was part of the restoration. #