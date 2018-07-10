SCRIPTING NEWS
Tuesday July 10, 2018; 11:19 AM EDT
Parallels betw Russia and Germany
#
I haven't heard this mentioned elsewhere, but there are parallels to where we're at now and at the beginning of World War II.
#
Russia, like Germany had been defeated and humiliated. Out of that rose a strongman, who has territorial ambitions in Europe.
#
As in the 1930s, the US is isolationist. This time we have a
defense pact
, but it seems like we're going to withdraw from that.
#
What it means for Europe is that they're heading for government like that in Russia, and without a strong adversary, an unchecked Russia won't stop before it runs over all of Europe.
#
Here are the relevant dates.
#
The
Treaty of Versailles
was in 1919 and the first territory grab by Germany was the annexation of
Austria
in 1938. 19 years.
#
The collapse of the
Soviet Union
was in 1991, and the annexation of
Crimea
was in 2104. 23 years.
#
