Saturday, July 21, 2018
I'm a one-issue voter for 2018 and beyond. Make politics boring again.#
The business-as-usual approach of Bernie Sanders et al is unsupportable. We need to close ranks. Stop trying to optimize and just focus on getting the Repubs out of our government, asap.#
I like to write about Central Park as the analog of the open web, and the city surrounding it as the silos. This photo shows the analogous interface.#
It takes courage to write a blog post like this from Ben Werdmüller. Whenever we write, imho, we're saying something simple. This is what I see. These are my values. This is what it's like to be me. By showing yourself, you become vulnerable, and that has a cost. Better to be safe. But sometimes you have so much to say, the pain is so great, it has to come out. One thing I've discovered in a life of ups and downs -- it's true -- it's darkest just before dawn. 💥 #
Being a conservative in 2018#
I think IFTTT supports rssCloud#
Not left or right#

