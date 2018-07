- +

💥

It takes courage to write a blog post like this from Ben Werdmüller. Whenever we write, imho, we're saying something simple. This is what I see. These are my values. This is what it's like to be me. By showing yourself, you become vulnerable, and that has a cost. Better to be safe. But sometimes you have so much to say, the pain is so great, it has to come out. One thing I've discovered in a life of ups and downs -- it's true -- it's darkest just before dawn.