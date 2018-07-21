I'm a conservative. Something former-Republican conservatives can probably relate to. I think the vast majority of Americans who are freaked out about the Trump presidency could legitimately be described as conservative. However I've been voting solid Democratic since 2004.#
For me, a bridge too far was the Iraq war. By 2004 we knew there were no WMDs, that the government had lied to us. This was huge. On such a serious matter as war or peace, you can't do what they did and keep the support of good Americans. At the moment they're talking about mushroom clouds you need to suck it up and trust the government has seen something unthinkable that you can't see. Not lying out of their ass, as the Bushies were. #
It was the realization that this moment was based on a lie, that meant I would never vote Republican again.#
Yes, I firmly believe in Choice, am in favor of radical gun control, I have a serious pre-existing condition, so I get how important health insurance is. But you could actually vote Republican before 2000 and still have these positions.#
Change is continuous. A country that still hasn't shaken off the legacy of slavery isn't going to transform into a European socialist country in a generation. Not after what we've been through in the last 20 years.#
We made a lot of changes in the last ten years. And our chain has been yanked back. Hopefully that's all it is. But it's a mistake to try to yank it again. It's time to compromise. We need to elect a president we'd all like to have a cup of coffee with. Not someone who wags his finger and talks over us. Who doesn't listen. Who is as much a narcissist as the current asshole in the White House.#
My slogan, if you've made it this far is this -- Make Politics Boring Again.#
I felt, once Obama was elected, that that was as good as it was going to get. We are the United States. That means we're fucked up. But at least let's think a bit before we start pushing people around.#
Toby Ziegler nails it in this scene in The West Wing. "They'll like us when we win." This could be the motto of America right up there with E Pluribus Unum. 🚀#