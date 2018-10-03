It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Trump pretended he didn't know what the KKK is when David Duke endorsed him. He led cheers of "Lock her up" referring to Hillary Clinton. He praised Nazis who marched in Charlottesville and ran down a crowd, killing a woman. And so much more. This is a depraved narcissistic madman. A very dangerous person. So you're surprised he dissed Dr Ford? It was 100% predictable.#
I had a thought, I wonder if it's true, that most tech begins open, as a skunkworks project by a geek or two. If it catches on, inevitably someone tries to commercialize it. Often they are successful and the open version languishes. We should pay attention before it's commercialized, and understand the freedom that comes from its openness. This came up in a piece I wrote on Monday. Let's appreciate the Joni Mitchell view of things: there's something inherently good and sweet about the "one-man band by the quick lunch stand."#
