- +

I had a thought, I wonder if it's true, that most tech begins open, as a skunkworks project by a geek or two. If it catches on, inevitably someone tries to commercialize it. Often they are successful and the open version languishes. We should pay attentionit's commercialized, and understand the freedom that comes from its openness. This came up in a piece I wrote on Monday. Let's appreciate the Joni Mitchell view of things: there's something inherently good and sweet about the "one-man band by the quick lunch stand."