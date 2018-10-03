I've become email friends with Dave Gandy, the founder of Font Awesome. I can't sing the praises of that product high enough. It's a life saver, if it didn't exist, I'd still be stealing graphics and they'd suck as icons. FA takes care of an important part of the UI of the web. #
Second disclaimer, I juggle so many external technologies I don't have the bandwidth to dive into any of them too deeply, so when I think I uncover a problem, very often it's just a lack of info, a misunderstanding, or due to the fact that I exist in a perpetual state of developer fog.#
I use Medium-Editor in some of my projects. It uses Font Awesome for parts of its UI. I also use Font Awesome in all my projects. I recently upgraded to version 5.2.0. #
I notice that the tool bar in my Medium Editor instance has breakage. The big H for H2 and H4 are missing their H's which are Font Awesome objects. fa-header specifically. #
Here's a screen shot showing what the toolbar looks like when it's working properly. #
On investigation it appears it is missing in 5.2.0. But the fa-heading object looks very much like the original fa-header. Is it possible they changed its name?#
I look to see what version of Font Awesome the Medium-Editor demo uses. It's 4.4.0. So I try including that version in my app and the H's come back.#
So my conclusion is there is breakage between Medium-Editor and Font Awesome. I am downgrading this app to use the old version of FA. However, there was a reason I upgraded, so my software is in a weird state of disrepair as a result of this workaround.#
If they did indeed change from fa-header to fa-heading, my request is DON'T DO THAT. The world has built on your icons. The aesthetics at this point do not matter. If you think the icons are misnamed, you are wrong. Please refer to the disclaimers at the top of this post. #