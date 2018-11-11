I just had a brief chat with Om on Twitter. Here's what I said.#
I liked your post about the blogger who tells her story. I saw Matt Haughey post something the other day lamenting there weren't more bloggers. I responded that there aren't that many bloggers. We're different.#
Then I thought, if this were an industry we would have a PR firm that made sure we were included in important discussions, about law, policy, society, culture.#
It's one of the things that's wrong. We develop great stuff, then the pros come in, take it over, miss the point, and drive it in the wrong direction. Or forget the roots, or don't protect its openness.#
It's so weird that I can't even get into the covnersation about podcasting, something that I personally developed.#