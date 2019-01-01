SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Escape at Dannemora
was worth watching, but it was ungodly slow at times, which I guess is okay because that's how life is in prison, I guess. The Showtime series ended on Sunday.
#
I really need to keep a diary of all the shows I've binge-watched. Until then I'm just going to write about them here on my blog.
#
Another
full year
of Scripting News, in the archive.
#
To ring in the New Year, I unsubscribed from all my Zillow emails. I had become addicted to house shopping that way. Learned a lot. Time to focus on other things now.
#
Hello 2019!
#
© 1994-2018
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Tuesday January 1, 2019; 10:26 AM EST.