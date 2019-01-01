It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
Escape at Dannemora was worth watching, but it was ungodly slow at times, which I guess is okay because that's how life is in prison, I guess. The Showtime series ended on Sunday. #
I really need to keep a diary of all the shows I've binge-watched. Until then I'm just going to write about them here on my blog. #
Another full year of Scripting News, in the archive. #
To ring in the New Year, I unsubscribed from all my Zillow emails. I had become addicted to house shopping that way. Learned a lot. Time to focus on other things now. #
Hello 2019!#

