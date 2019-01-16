When I heard about the commercial my first reaction was why are they doing this. If their products mostly sell to men this will hurt them in sales. It's hard for men (and women too) to defend the gender without invoking the ire of others, so mostly people stay silent and let the myth that men are responsible for the problems in our society go unchallenged. But you can push back via private acts, like choosing another brand, or voting. In private contexts you can be very vocal without fear of retribution. So even if you don't hear the pushback, it could come at the cash register. #
Or maybe there's something I don't understand. Even if Gillette is a brand for men, maybe it's women who most often make the purchasing decision. Or maybe Gillette is struggling and they can use the controversy to help rekindle brand awareness?#
I searched on Amazon for other brands of shaving razors for men, and wow, Gillette appears to own the category. All the ads are for Gillette products. They are the Google of men's shaving. #
Ironically there are men who take this opportunity to abuse other men if they object. The assumption is if you don't like the Gillette message, for any reason, you must be an abuser. Of course this makes no sense. Today my Twitter timeline has had quite a few male-abusive tantrums from accounts that appear to be authored by men. Of course any account could be written by a troll of any gender.#
I've written this many times, women have better PR than men.#
Women can be awful. Is it toxic? I won't go there. I don't like that word applied to men, so I also wouldn't like it applied to women. However I have seen women do unspeakably awful things. #
With all those disclaimers, I was moved to tears in watching the Gillette commercial because I am moved when I see people of any gender standing up for people who are being ganged up on, or taken advantage of. I just wish they had taken a balanced approach. Boys have to learn to deal with girls too. #
I'll tell you a story about that. I once witnessed my two nieces who of course I love, taunt a boy the same age. The boy was helpless. After it was over, I took him aside and told him I saw what happened, and I thought it was wrong. It's important to watch out for this, and help kids, no matter what their gender. All kids start out innocent. #
If you're still listening here's the closer. Every boy had a mother. We create each other. If you want kids to be good, be good to them. Set an example. Try to see things from their point of view. Help them. Listen. Share your values, but don't try to change them. Even kids have the right to decide who they are. #