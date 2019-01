Today I have some work to do in Amazon S3. I'm just deleting a folder and creating a new one. Every time I go into edit mode on S3 I realize how much time we spend there and how crude the tools are. There must be a million people who maintain data on S3. Why not invest in some great tools for us Amazon? And just think if they were user-level tools, how many more people could benefit from reliable, inexpensive, app-accessible cloud storage. What an advantage they have, and what an opportunity for a competitor. This isn't theoretical, I've created an object store with much better user access than S3, many years ago. Nothing speculative.