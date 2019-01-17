It's even worse than it appears.
Climate change
is going to create many millions of refugees. So the elite in the US want to get good at building walls. I doubt if they care about the southern border of the US though. They're all building estates in New Zealand, as far away from the fallout as they can get. #
The 100 most important technologies according to Gizmodo
. I think anesthesia is much more important than #85, for example. An interesting conversation-starter.#
Today I have some work to do in Amazon S3. I'm just deleting a folder and creating a new one. Every time I go into edit mode on S3 I realize how much time we spend there and how crude the tools are. There must be a million people who maintain data on S3. Why not invest in some great tools for us Amazon? And just think if they were user-level tools, how many more people could benefit from reliable, inexpensive, app-accessible cloud storage. What an advantage they have, and what an opportunity for a competitor. This isn't theoretical, I've created an object store
with much better user access than S3, many years ago. Nothing speculative. #
Good morning sports fans! The year 2019 is rushing by. We're approaching February, then before you know it it'll be March, and you know what comes next -- April. After that we start getting ready for summer, and then Halloween and The Holidays, and another year in the bag. That's life folks. #
And it's around this time every year that I fix the copyright notice at the bottom of every page on my blog. #