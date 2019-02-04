The Washington Post ad on the Super Bowl was an ad, and as such only presented one side of the story. Another view might tell of all of the lives ruined or destroyed by incompetence in American journalism.#
This is not only a function of the narcissism of American journalism, but of the corruption of Americans, all of us, people of color and whites, all sexual persuasions, boomers and milennials, all of us -- we're the Facebook of the world. As much as we despise and villify the current top dog in tech (Microsoft before FB and Google, btw) we are that, for the world. We are the privileged. We have collectively killed so many countries, millions of people, to maintain our control. We think of ourselves as the country we were taught about in school, but that was a bedtime story. We have done some awful shit, and the chickens may be coming home to roost real soon now. #