I use Signal to communicate with any of my friends who will use it. I like that it's encrypted, and that it's open source. I'm not feeding Mark Zuckerberg. That's a plus. But today it's not working on my Mac desktop. When I launch the app it gets stuck in a loop saying it's optimizing the application. There is a thread on the GitHub project about this, but the fixes are expressed in terms of a beta, which I don't think I'm running. According to the About window I'm running v1.22.0