First, do not get a financial advisor. You need to get a feel for driving your own money. If you hire someone to do it, you'll have even less of a feel for it than you do now (assuming you're keeping your money in a checking or savings account).#
Open an account at one of the famous companies, Schwab, Fidelity, Vanguard, E*Trade. They'll have a minimum amount to open an account of say $1000. #
If you read their advice they make it sound really complicated. I'm going to make it simple. Put the $1000 in the S&P 500. It's a stock that's made up of 500 companies' stocks. You can think of it as a meta-stock. A stock of stocks. They're chosen by a company named Standard and Poor. The stocks in the fund don't change very often. The companies are stocks chosen because they're solid, and reflect the performance of the stock market. If the market goes up, the S&P 500 goes up, and down if the market goes down. As they say "no risk no reward."#
But the thing is, historically, the S&P 500 mainly goes up. That's why it's a relatively safe investment. Only put $1000 in this fund at first. And then track the value of your investment. That's all you should do until you feel comfortable that you know what you're doing. But this is really all you need to know. You can of course read up on it. But you've only risked $1000, so the most you can lose is (drumroll please) $1000. #
Now comes the fun part. Every day check the value of the S&P 500 compared to the price you paid. Do this forever. Think about what it means. And it may give you ideas to look at other meta-stocks.#