I just realized that Mueller is like Michael Clayton . Specifically, the scene at the end of the movie with Tilda Swinton and George Clooney. The pivotal line : "I'm not the guy that you kill." Translated to Mueller, "I'm not the guy that testifies." He's right. Like Michael Clayton, Mueller is a fixer. He was given a mess to sort out, and he did. Along the way there were indictments. But he did his job. It's now Congress's job.