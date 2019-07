I gave up on Designated Survivor , I even tried skipping ahead to the third (Netflix) season, where they say the f-word and there are naked butts, but it's just like House of Cards , idiotic. But the set for the Oval Office is much better. After looking through HBO, I landed on The Affair on Showtime. Finally something with an adult plot, and HBO style. One of the stars is McNulty from The WIre and his asshole father-in-law is the police chief who tormented McNulty. And the sex is not gratuitous, it's the plot. Montauk is very photogenic as is McNulty's lover . It got high ratings , I'm in episode 3 of season one and there are four seasons, so I'm hopeful.