WIth Big 25 coming up, it's great to hear from people who were reading in the early years. For example, David Boroditsky checked in yesterday on Twitter . He sent a link to an email he sent me, which I posted to the blog, in Oct 1996, two years after the start. He talks about the non-web features of Frontier . Sometimes I forget that Frontier and the blog were two sides of the same coin in the early days. All the early blogging and RSS software ran in Frontier.