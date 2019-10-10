 
It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, October 10, 2019
NPR did it again. They repeated Trump's claim that the Kurds didn't help in World War II as if it were news, but it's not true.#
I'm learning a lot about Medicare, and I'm beginning to realize that like everything that's a product of the US government, it's a corrupt ratfucking motherfucking fucker. 💩#

