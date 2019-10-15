I foresee a day when we'll have writing collectives on the web. Small groups of people striving for excellence in thought and expression, as a collection. I already know two people I'd like to write with. #
When the Democrats debate tonight, I hope they remember there are people listening. Try to make us see how things would be different and better if you were president. I really don't care if you can show one of your rivals to be wrong. #
Braintrust query: Have you used managed databases on Digital Ocean? If so, are you pleased with the results?#
Little Outliner is an easy to learn, entry-level outliner that runs in a web browser. It's written in JavaScript.#
I come from a time when there was no advertising in software. Perhaps that's why I think this way?#
Last update: Tuesday October 15, 2019; 4:14 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)