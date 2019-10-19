They all work well and scale since they're static. I did one method that wasn't static, using XML-RPC. That method had problems as the installed base of Frontier grew. Static distribution is the way to go. #
As I waited for a response to the query about folder-level sync with a git repository, I went ahead with the brute force method, which works as follows.#
When it's time to sync, first we clone the whole repo into a temp folder. Then compare the destination folder with the sub-folder of the downloaded repo, copy the new or changed files. Then delete the temporary repo.#
The assumption is that the repo is relatively small. We burn a bit of bandwidth and temporary disk space. And the job gets done. #
The overall system I'm working on will also support one-way sync with an S3 location and perhaps RSS-based delivery later. But right now having git-based distribution working, I can proceed. #
As with previous installments, this contains spoilers. #
I watched the last two episodes of Breaking Bad. #
I think I had only watched them once, when they first came out, but I remembered almost all of it. And it's amazing that so much happens in the last episode.#
First I want to say that my previous report is one of the sloppiest bits of writing and editing I've ever done. It's practically incoherent. Sorry.#
The point was this, even though I hate Walter White, his humanity comes through, and his broken heart. Even more so in the finale. No one wants his money. His son wants him to die. He admits now he wasn't doing it for his family, he was doing it because he's good at making meth and being a crime boss, and he likes it. #
In the end he forgives Jesse. And he spends his last moments in Jesse's meth lab, and he's happy in the only way Walter White, having passed on the family business, ever was happy. #
I got started on this exploration by watching the Breaking Bad movie that just came out. I was wondering if there was anything they could have done with two hours that would be respectful of the show. I haven't figured that out. I'll let you know if I do.#
