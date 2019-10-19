They all work well and scale since they're static. I did one method that wasn't static, using XML-RPC. That method had problems as the installed base of Frontier grew. Static distribution is the way to go. #
As I waited for a response to the query about folder-level sync with a git repository, I went ahead with the brute force method, which works as follows.#
When it's time to sync, first we clone the whole repo into a temp folder. Then compare the destination folder with the sub-folder of the downloaded repo, copy the new or changed files. Then delete the temporary repo.#
The assumption is that the repo is relatively small. We burn a bit of bandwidth and temporary disk space. And the job gets done. #
The overall system I'm working on will also support one-way sync with an S3 location and perhaps RSS-based delivery later. But right now having git-based distribution working, I can proceed. #
Last update: Saturday October 19, 2019; 10:27 AM EDT.
