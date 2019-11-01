A Florida attorney writes: "Donald Trump is about to get ripped apart by NY Courts and there isn't a single presidential power that can stop it. He's moving to Florida because of a unique unlimited Homestead provision in our Constitution letting him keep a home of any value."#
Another thing Facebook is good for. A friend posted a request for a referral to a cardiologist. A far-away friend was quite sick. We figured out that wasn't right, they should call 911 and get to a hospital asap. I don't know what the outcome was, but it might have saved a life.#
From a Scripting News reader: "Found my kidney donor on Facebook last year, while they weren't a match for me, they opted to swap on my behalf thereby helping four other people and me finding another match. Complete stranger."#
Most journalistic pieces about Facebook view it as an online bulletin board with nightmarish advertising that's getting worse every day. For what it's worth, that's not how I experience it. The only political ads i see are from Democratic candidates who want money. Harmless and easily ignored. #
In the last year I've started using a private group for Woodstock residents. It's a very civil place where people do the kinds of things towns do. #
There are quite a few Republicans, occasionally someone says something inflammatory about Trump, but that's moved out the main discussion quickly. #
I think people have an interest in civility because eventually you'll see most of them face-to-face, at the post office, grocery, in a park, on the new rail trail, a local restaurant, party. That is a real force for civility. #
Anyway, there's no question that it works, and it's worth it. #
I know it's in a silo, against my religion, but on the other hand, it's where the people are. Some things are more important than silos vs open systems. #
So when journalists write about FB as if it's a black and white thing, they aren't really doing their job. And their editors don't create room for other views, and they aren't doing their jobs either. #
Yesterday I learned that Rep Jackie Speier (D-CA) was an aide to Rep Leo Ryan and was with him when he visited Jonestown where he was murdered and 909 members of a cult committed suicide. Speier was shot five times and left for dead. In a recent debate, when a Repub blowhard called the impeachment a cult, Speier was righteously outraged. #
A few days before, I caught the end of a Speier interview where she said something about white males doing something awful. I don't remember what the specific issue was. When I hear that, a white male myself, and Jewish, I get a sick feeling in my stomach. How the hell can we get anywhere if we're stuck in this kind of bullshit. I am a first-generation American, my parents and grandparents fled the Nazis, horrific stories, because of something as irrelevant to the quality of a person as being a white man. When I hear "white men" accused, I hear them talking about Jews. The same hate, the same impulse to run away. I imagine this is how Speier feels when Republicans accuse Democrats of being a cult.#
The next interview on the show was Matt Gaetz. Where I generally agree with and support Speier, and think she's a good person, Gaetz is the worst Trump-loving creep imaginable. It's not a matter of agreeing or disagreeing with him, I don't think he believes in anything other than his political career. He's glad to carry water for Trump, no matter what Trump does. Imagine Gaetz running against Tucker Carlson in the 2024 Repub primary.#
Think of Gaetz as Trump without all the crazy Trump baggage.#
But the first thing Gaetz says is (paraphrasing) -- Did you hear what she just said? Democrats are always doing that. Identity politics. He goes on to say (he was prepared for this obviously) that he represents a diverse district and yadda yadda etc etc. But you know what. The miscreant Gaetz was right. Never mind the pragmatism of appealing to white male votes (yes, some of us vote), some things are just right and this is one of them. Gaetz was right. Speier was wrong. #
So my question for Democrats is do you really have to make gender and race a hate-level issue? Isn't it a hypocritical? And what's next? A cultural revolution that purges everyone who isn't the right identity? Re-education camps? What's the purpose of this tactic? Has anyone thought this through?#
Democrats fix this and you might get more white male votes. Or better, stop doing it simply because it's wrong. #
Last update: Friday November 1, 2019; 12:32 PM EDT.
