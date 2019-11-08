I was filling up at Stewart's on Highway 28 yesterday and a NYPD car pulls into the slot next to mine. A cop gets out, starts pumping gas. I say hey are you from NYC? He pauses and shakes his head without looking at me. For the reservoir? I ask. He turns around looks at me and says yes, with the typical NYPD stare. Let me translate. Fuck you if you keep doing that I'm going to kick you in the balls and cuff you. Even up here in the sticks, it's reassuring to know that NY cops are the same, all the world over. 💥#
Voters choose based on personality, mostly, not policy.#
I didn’t realize people take the lack of a warning from Google or Firefox as an endorsement. If they do they’re going to be sorry because bad guys can get secure websites too. This is where the push to https blows up. The next step, obviously, is to make websites register with Google, and have their changes approved the same way iPhone devs do. Quickly this will mean no criticism of China, and of course Google.#
This is where Elizabeth Warren made a "joke" at the expense of people who believe marriage is between a man and a woman. Humor works, for presidents, only when it's self-deprecating. Otherwise you make a choice, you're the president of everyone, including people with unpopular beliefs, or remain a senator or college professor. Further she throws this at men, for some reason, as if men are the ones who think this about marriage, exclusively. Personally I don't care if you do or don't get married. I don't think the government should be involved. But same-sex marriage is a recent thing, and of course there are people who are uncomfortable with it. Probably MAGA sounds right to them. A president of everyone should re-assure them that they have the right to their belief, and can live their lives accordingly, but they can't control other people. Had Warren said that, that way (without the putdowns) I would have cheered. #
Last update: Friday November 8, 2019; 9:11 AM EST.
