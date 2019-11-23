Democratic impeachment strategy: House hearings continue indefinitely, until Senate agrees to remove president. Explore every nook and cranny of Republican corruption. Target Repub senators up for re-election in 2020. Draft articles of impeachment are posted publicly and kept current, registered voters can vote individual articles up or down. A full week of hearings on why Republicans are repeating Russian talking points. How about the July 4 visit to Moscow by senators. Why are Repubs so beholden to Putin? What happened in Helsinki? So many questions. Let’s get the answers.#
Occam's Razor says if you want to grok the hows and whys of the Republican Party, look at how the political system of Russia works. Why do the members of the Russian legislature do whatever Putin wants? That's why the Repubs do what Trump wants. #
Living in the country, as I do, I order a lot of stuff on Amazon. The nearest department store is about 40 minutes away and it's a Walmart, not exactly my favorite place to shop. #
In the last week the UPS driver on my route decided not to deliver to my house. The reason keeps changing, but it seems there's nothing I can do about it, so I gave up. I asked the UPS people in Kingston to return the packages to Amazon. I expect Amazon will refund the purchase price. They're usually pretty good with that. #
There are no Amazon lockers nearby. But UPS has a relationship with the hardware store in town (8 minutes from my house). That's going to be my next approach. To see if there's a way for UPS to deliver my packages to the store. #
And while the UPS people I've talked with have been professional overall this leaves a really bad feeling here for UPS. One day they deliver to your house and the next day they don't. Whatever the reason (it keeps changing) it's not cool. #
Last update: Saturday November 23, 2019; 12:58 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)