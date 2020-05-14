I went for a ride yesterday along the Ashokan Rail Trail, a very nice bike and walking trail, alongside the Ashokan Reservoir, which, believe it or not, is part of NYC. 1/6 of the water for the city comes from this body of water. Pretty sure the rail trail is also NYC property.#
Most people were not wearing masks and of those that were, many of them had them around their neck. I was wearing a mask, I actually like the warmth and moisture, but I also like the civics of it. But it pisses me off when people don't reciprocate. It means their viruses are spewing all over everyone else, including me, and possibly into my body, and might possibly cause me to get sick or worse. #
One asshole passed me on his bike on the way back, no mask, and he slowed down in front of me, so I was getting all of his virus in the wake. I read yesterday that if everyone in America wore a mask it would stop the virus cold. Who needs a vaccine. We just need people to stop being such intellectual dwarves. If you are not wearing a mask when you go out, you can get off my porch right now! #
Anyway, the ART is the kind of amenity you'd expect in Boulder not the Catskills. Let the record show that as our civilization crumbled we were just beginning to do nice things for ourselves. #
This trail is just 15 minutes from where I live by car. I have a nice bike rack, so it's easy for me to get there. That said, I think the riding where I live is better. I live in paradise even compared to another nearby paradise. And most of the people around here wear masks and they keep them on their faces!#
